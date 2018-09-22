Efe Nathan Takes Cultural Music Flavour to International Audience 

Efe Nathan Gospel Group is an accomplished African traditional team that specialises in African traditional folk songs in Urhobo. This outstanding group has delicious indigenous flavours in their music which has made them sought after both home and abroad for concerts, shows and performances. She is the lead vocalist and the band leader, which is made up of 35 members with different talents.

She and her band have graced both local and international stages doing cultural unique programmes of dance and music in Urhobo and Isoko Languages of the Niger Delta people in Nigeria. This unique talent bagged them the best traditional group of the year in Africa at the last BAGMA award held in Atlanta in December 2017. They were honoured individually for their show of excellence and outstanding performance.

Efe Nathan Gospel Group is of excellence, which steadily revolves around the band and her. She and her band were also recognised with the same award on their tour to South Africa in 2016 for their incredible performance. Right now Efe Nathan and her band are set to go on a tour in Europe and United States this year as a recognised Outstanding African art/group of the year performing in African traditional display of songs and dance. They will be performing for the Urhobo community in Europe and in the United States for their annual cultural activities.

Aside from singing, Efe Nathan is also a songwriter, a coach and an instructor in African traditional music. Her music has influenced African and international scenes and she has given back to the society through her music.