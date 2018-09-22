Bovi, Ita Giwa, Munachi Abii,  Others Grace ‘The Funky Brunch’

By AzukaOgujiuba

French leading luxury champagne brand, Veuve Clicquot hosted influential socialites and top celebrities at the maiden edition of the Funky Brunch party on the 2nd of September, 2018. Notable celebrities and influential people in Lagos were present at the Funky Brunch. The event which took place at Skybox in Lekki phase 1 brings socialites and influential people in the city of Lagos together to have a splendid afternoon of food, drinks, games, music and networking.

An initiative which was conceptualised and executed seamlessly by Bespoke PR pulled a large crowd from different walks of life.

In its first edition, The Funky Brunch successfully delivered the ultimate brunch experience with special delicacies, house music and created a gleeful atmosphere for all its guests.

Speaking at the event, the founder, Bespoke PR, Efe Tommy stated that “We wanted to create a prime Sunday brunch experience for the young at heart, upwardly mobile and everyone one who loves to have fun, network and have an amazing experience which is totally different from normal night life that we all have been doing”

The Funky Brunch experience will continually hold One Sunday every month in a view to creating the best Sunday gathering in the city of Lagos. Addressing the press at the event was the Manager of Skybox, Mr Kam. He said that “there has been a lot of enquiries about having a cool party such as this to bring people together and network; we have thought about the ideal unique experience and I am glad today that we had this great fun, look at the people having a great time, old friends meeting up again and that’s how you want to spend your typical Sunday afternoon.

Bovi, Ita Giwa and a host of other celebrities were present at the party as well as other stakeholders in the entertainment, oil and gas and corporate Lagos. The party lasted for about eight hours with attendees trooping in and out of the swanky rooftop venue.

The next Funky Brunch is scheduled for Sunday, 14th of October, 2018.