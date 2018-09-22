Adeleke, Omisore, Oyetola Win Polling Units

Yinka Kolawole Osogbo

The three frontline candidates in Saturday’s Osun State governorship election – Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, All Progressives Congres (APC); Senator Ademola Adeleke, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Senator Iyiola Omisore, Social Democratic Party (SDP) – won their respective polling units.

In his Abogunde/Sagba Ward 2, Unit 9 Polling Unit in Ede, Adeleke polled 154 votes, APC scored 35, while SDP got 02 votes.

Omisore polled 178 votes in his More Ward 1, unit 3 polling unit in Ife while PDP scored 9 and APC 37.

Oyetola got 351 votes in his Unit 2, Ward 1, LA Primary School Popo polling unit in Iragbiji to defeat the PDP candidate who got 134 and SDP candidate who scored 6 votes.