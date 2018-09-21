Time to Halt the Distressing Scholarship

By Lekan Fatodu

Some Nigerian students on scholarship to Egypt and Sudan recently forwarded protest letters to Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano, their state of origin, over their predicament in the foreign lands where they are studying.

Before this latest episode hit the news, we have heard about street protests organised by Nigerian students, on state governments’ scholarships to foreign countries, whose active academic curriculum has become ‘organised agitation’. as such, they are consistently disturbing the peace of their host countries over their various state governments’ failure to fulfil the terms of their scholarships to study abroad. This charade and international embarrassment honestly needs to come to an end as soon as possible.

it’s purely senseless to send an army of students to cold and unfamiliar territories in the name of foreignscholarships and later abandon them to cruel fate due to lack of necessary provision and care. One actually wonders how most state governments struggling to pay the salaries of their workers at this time would have enough financial resources to convert to foreign exchange for the schooling of their citizens abroad. it’s never by compulsion to embark on this flight of fancy and potentially distressing situation when it is evident that such demanding academic needs can hardly be met. Therefore, governments across board must do more to improve the standards of education at home and find better means of selecting a few that deserves further study abroad instead of leading a legion of promising citizens out to suffer and subsequently alter their dreams