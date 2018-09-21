Suspected Armed Robber Shot Dead in Shootout with Police

Doctors urged to report patients with gunshot wounds

Rebecca Ejifoma

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command intercepted a rampaging criminal gang with a member of the gang shot dead during gun battle in Ikorodu area of the state.

The police spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, who disclosed this tHURSday, expressed that a tip -off from a well-meaning citizen to the DPCO in charge of Owode Onirin, Ikorodu Lagos, changed the game for the terror gang.

The gang was said to have stabbed to death one Sylvester Chikwendu, 32, suspected to be a rival cult member at about 6:40pm of same day at Demuren Street, Alapere.

The DPO however mobilised a crack team to Thomas Bus-stop, Owode. “He told his men to narrow the road and gave them a clear description of the gang’s operational car”.

Otti added that when the gang approached the police zone, they became desperate and opened fire on the operatives in their last ditched effort to evade arrest, eliciting immediate response from the team.

However, in the ensuing gun battle, one of them bowed to death as a result of bullet wounds sustained during the fight while the others escaped with varying degrees of injuries while abandoning some items which had since been recovered at the scene.

Items recovered included a Toyota Camry saloon car without registration plate; one pump action rifle; one locally-made revolver pistol; one locally made single barrel pistol, five live 9mm calibre ammunition; three live cartridges; two expended cartridges; two cutlasses; charms (Juju) and assorted clothing.

Therefore, the State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, warned that the quick resolution of a crime that started at Alapere should signal criminal elements that the security in place in the state is virtually impregnable.

He further noted that with ember month at hand, police personnel serving in the state are under firm instruction to decisively subdue perpetrators of violent crimes.

Edgal however, appealed to health care professionals including native doctors and other care givers, to be on the lookout for patients with gunshot wounds and inform the police within two hours of commencement of treatment in line with the Compulsory Treatment of Victims of Gunshot Act.