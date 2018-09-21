Orange Academy Honours Filmmaker

At it’s 2017/2018 Immersion event, the Orange Academy named one of its academic awards after prolific filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.

The new award category, ‘Femi Odugbemi Overall Best Student in Magic’, will be rewarded to the best creative student for two sets of the Academy’s most prestigious course, the Integrated Brand Experience (IBX).

A founding member of the Academy, Odugbemi is renowned in the film industry for his exceptional ideas which have birthed outstanding TV productions such as Tinsel and more recently, Battleground. He is also the Academy Director of the new MultiChoice initiative; the Talent Factory.

Speaking on the rationale behind the award, the Academy’s Imagination Officer and Brand Manager Programmes, Eyitayo Ajayi said: “The new award category was created to celebrate the selfless contribution Odugbemi has made over the years through Orange Academy in improving the conversation for young people all over Nigeria.”

The ceremony also featured an art exhibition where creative works of art by artists like Ejotor and Oloye Blessings were in grand display.