NAS Media Award Holds October 23

Mary Nnah

This year’s Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) award will hold at a Science Award Dinner on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 in Lagos by 6pm.

A keynote address titled “The Nexus between Science and Media: Gaps and Opportunities” will be delivered by Mrs. Eugenia Abu, Creative Director, Essential Communications & Managing partner, The Eugenia Abu Media (TEAM).

Organisers are therefore calling for entries, which should be submitted by mail to mediaaward@nas.org.ng or ngscienceacad@gmail.com. Closing date for submission is today, Friday, September 21, 2018.

NAS established the Science Media Award to promote excellence in science and science-related journalism.

Entries for these awards are invited for outstanding science reporting. The award is open to all print and broadcast journalists who published science or science-related stories (health, environment etc.) in the year 2017.

The prize consists of a plaque; cash prize each for print and broadcast categories, plus gift package from Vitafoam. Runner-up in each category wins cash prize and a gift package from Vitafoam.

All entries including online journalists’ entries should include a clearly written and hyperlink URL address.

NAS had entered into agreement with Vitafoam Nigeria Plc earlier in the year. The relationship is in furtherance of Vitafoam’s corporate social responsibility to maximise the benefits of science and increase the awareness of such benefits which will result in increased support for the development and application of science in the society.