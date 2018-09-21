Major Lazer Comes to Nigeria Oct 5

International DJ group, Major Lazer which is scheduled to tour the African continent will be stopping over in Nigeria to thrill its teeming fans.

The genre-blending DJ group, which includes record producer Diplo and DJs Jillionaire and Walshy Fire, will be headlining a concert organised by U-Live Africa on October 5.

The group will be visiting South Africa, Malawi, Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda before stopping over in Nigeria.

This will be Major Lazer’s first visit to Nigeria, coming on the heels of its new single release, ‘All My Life’, which features Nigerian music sensation, Burna Boy, and ‘Afrobeats’ DJ Mix.

The group is famous for hit tracks ‘Lean On’, ‘Run Up’, ‘Pon De Floor’, ‘Watch Out For This (Bumaye)’ and ‘Particula’, which features African music heavyweights DJ Maphorisa, Patoranking, Ice Prince, Jidenna and Nasty C.

“We are thrilled to be putting together such a unique event which will see Major Lazer visit Nigeria for the first time. Also set to perform are some of Nigeria’s finest mashup DJs who will share the stage with Major Lazer.

This is an amazing opportunity for Nigerians to be part of a unique experience which includes an unrivaled display of lights and sound,” said Mr. Bayo Fatoba, Head of U-Live Nigeria.

A division of Universal Music Group, U-Live Africa is committed to curating, captivating, unique and memorable experiences for audiences around the world and has successfully delivered some of the world’s premier events. Some of its recent events include Runway Jazz, Nasty C ‘Strings and Bling’ Live, Cocktails in the Wild, Dr. Tumi Live, and the upcoming Black Coffee ‘Music is King’ Concert.