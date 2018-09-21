Junior Lokosa Wins Eunisell’s N3.8m Boot Award

Eunisell Group Managing Director, Mr. Chika Ikenga, has announced that Kano Pillars’ forward and Nigerian International, Junior Lokosa, will receive N3.8 million and a ‘Boot’ as winner of the inaugural ‘Eunisell Boot’, awarded to the top scorer in Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

“Lokosa scored an impressive 19 goals during the 2017/18 season – each goal is worth N200,000 and is well deserved” Ikenga said.

He continued, “Our passion for Nigerian football and players’ advancement is evident and we look forward to increasing our involvement even further – We shall be making an announcement soon.”

The date for the Eunisell Boot award presentation is expected within two weeks.

Eunisell is a leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company, delivering world class solutions to a wide base of customers operating throughout Africa.