INTELS Donates Health Centre to Delta Community

Eromosele Abiodun

INTELS Nigeria Limited has built and handed over a modern, fully equipped health centre to the Aruakpor-Umah Community, in Uvwie Local Government Area, Warri of Delta State.

The multimillion naira health centre, set up to provide high quality, comprehensive primary and preventive medical care, was donated to the community by INTELS as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility(CSR).

The new facility, which consists of an operating theatre, consulting room, five wards including a labour ward, is the first of its kind in the community.

The General Manager of INTELS Nigeria Limited, Mr. Silvano Bellinato, who was represented at the handover ceremony by Philip Embledon, commended the community for cooperating with the company in the actualisation of the health centre.

He said: “It is a great honour and a pleasure building this Health Centre. I would like to thank you for the spirit of cooperation that made it possible. I hope we can continue this spirit of cooperation and partnership for a long time to come.”

The Manager, Government and Public Affairs of INTELS, Mr. Rexford Asaikpuka, said the company embarked on the project after carrying out a need analysis of the Aruakpor-Umah community.

He said: “We decided that the best thing to give to this community is a health centre as the nearest health centre is far away from here. Amenities like this are important in the Niger Delta due to the nature of the environment. We need facilities like this to improve on our health.”

Asaikpuka said the company has adopted an Integrated Partnership Approach (IPA) to its CSR. The approach, he said, enables it enlist the active participation of its host communities. He said the approach is predicated on three objective planks of empowering host communities through the provision of employment and welfare to the people; planning and executing integrated community development programmes with full community participation; and adopting best practices that guarantee community friendly relationship and peaceful co-existence.

The Vice Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Chief Napoleon Newyear, who represented the Local Government Chairman, Honourable Ramsey Onoyake at the event, commended INTELS for embarking on the project.

He said: “The construction of this Health Centre is a local government project but as INTELS has decided to assist us as part of their CSR. We are thankful. The management of INTELS has enjoyed a peaceful environment in this community; this is a pointer of your success in creating an enabling environment for the advancement of peace and understanding. I urge the community leaders and residents to do their very best in maintaining this facility and equipment. This would encourage other stakeholders and the government to do more.

“On behalf of the local government council, I pledge that we shall maintain this facility and the equipment therein to the best of our ability.”

Also speaking at the handover ceremony, the Head of Ekpan community, Chief V.E Otomiewo, urged youths in the area to jealously guard the new Health Centre and ensure that the equipment are not vandalized.

While commending the company for investing in the health care of people in the community, he said, “We must not allow INTELS to regret this gesture”.

The Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Sideso, who was represented at the event by Chief U. K. Okowe, also commended INTELS for the gesture.