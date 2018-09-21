INEC Registers Fresh 388,390 Voters in Taraba

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 388, 390 voters were registered in the just concluded continuous voter registration exercise in Taraba State.

Fielding questions from joyrnalists at the Commission’s Head office in Jalingo, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Baba Anna Yusuf, stated that the fresh registration has brought the total number of registered voters in the state to 1, 736,748.

The continuous voters’ registration exercise commenced across the country on April 27, 2017 and was concluded on August 31, 2018.

Yusuf, however, noted that the total number of fresh registered voters is likely to reduce after the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) is conducted on the fresh registrations at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The AFIS, according to the REC, is usually conducted to cleanse the voters register by removing all double registrations and other impurities.

He disclosed further that the commission has commenced distribution of permanent voters card (PVC) to those that registered in 2017 while the PVCs for those that registered in the 1st quarter of 2018 would arrive Jalingo next week.

He equally assured those the PVC for those that register after the 1st quarter of 2018 would arrive the state before the end of the year to enable them perform their civic responsibility in the forthcoming general election.

Furthermore, Yusuf stated that the Commission has begun the display of the voters register in all the electoral Wards of the state to enable registered voters to cross check their names and errors and thereby make claims and objections.