HNWOTY Awards 2018: Call for Nominations

Mary Nnah

Her Network Woman of the Year Awards (HNWOTY) has announced its call for nominations for its annual celebration of outstanding women.

The awards are returning for its second edition after the launch of its maiden edition in December 2017, which was set up to recognise noteworthy women across various industries.

The aim of the awards is to publicly celebrate successful women in various industries who manifest admirable zeal in their industry, identified by their ability to positively affect lives by changing the narrative through their work and leaving a legacy for future generations. Some of the HNWOTY featured industries this year include Technology, Entertainment, Social media, Philanthropy and Community Service.

The Founder of Her Network, Nkem Onwudiwe said: “There are so many phenomenal women doing great work and impacting their immediate and extended communities.

“These women aren’t really looking for any accolades but they deserve all of that and more so this vision of celebrating Women of Impact at the End of every Year and their accomplishments, isn’t a popularity contest, but our own way of identifying and encouraging them as we wrap up one year and transcend into another.”

Onwudiwe therefore called on Nigerians that knows any exceptional woman that has excelled in her sector and been impactful in 2018, to nominate her and celebrate her,

To nominate an outstanding woman of impact, visithnwoty.com/nominate , as nominations will close at 11:59 pm on Friday, October 19, 2018.

Her Network is a global networking platform which originated in 2016 as a key driver to connecting a community of women in Nigeria and the diaspora to create mutually beneficial relationships and provide inspiration to live wholly successful lives, especially in the spheres of career and family, by showcasing women as living testimonials in their various industries of expertise.