Group Organises Rally to Mark Nigeria’s Independence

Eromosele Abiodun

House of Freedom, a network of Non-governmental Organisations has concluded arrangements to hold a rally in commemoration of Nigeria’s independent anniversary coming up October 1, this year.

The House of Freedom Nigeria in a statement Thursday said the annual flagship event, known as ‘Freedom Rally,’ will hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos on October 1, 2018.

“October 1 remains a special date for all Nigerians as it marks the day we gained independence as a nation and also reveals the significance, importance and essence of freedom to any society. To celebrate Nigeria at 58, the theme, “This is my Nigeria,” gives a reflection of the new Nigeria. Nigeria is a country that is seen as a nation of hope, a reference for global excellence, and a people of unity, peace and love.

“The ‘Freedom Rally 2018’ will provide a platform where citizens across all works of life will be renewed in their mindsets as to the potential of our great country, and get charged to take ownership of our future Nigeria. We are all important in where we are as a nation; time has come to build on the positives of our culture and society.

“We are a nation of achievers and come October 1st 2018, we invite you to join us and experience awe inspiring moments from a lineup of renowned keynote speakers, gospel artists, entertainers, and otherperformers. With over 8,000 people in attendance last year; ‘Freedom Rally 2018’ promises to be an electric blend of inspiration, value, music, comedy, dance and much more,” the group stated.

The group added that thought provoking speakers at this year’s rally include host Dr. Tony Rapu, Special guest speaker Dr. Tunde Bakare, amongst others.

“Join us as we go down memory lane with renditions by Dare Justified, Lagos Community Gospel choir and several other Nigerian artists alongside declarations for the new Nigeria. The event promises to create an awareness for collective responsibility. The rally which is open to all, gives every participant an opportunity to intercede and pray for the country while also eliminating differences amongst one another.