Global Turmoil: LADOL Boss Calls for New Operating Models

Eromosele Abiodun

In the face of global economic turmoil, Managing Director of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base (LADOL), Dr. Amy Jadesimi has reiterated that the search for new operating models is an ideal time for sustainable business models and public sector policies to flourish.

She stated this in her key note speech at the opening plenary of the GIZ Joint Symposium 2018 Economic & Social Development, in Bad Neuenahr, Germany.

She said: “There have never been as many educated, healthy connected people in the world as there are now and we have definitive evidence that sustainable operating models will outcompete all others.

“Lose the mindset that this is a negative thing. We are in a golden age right now. All the ingredients for positive, sustainable change are present.”

Amy encouraged the 800 people in the audience to be optimistic and use this time to support and enable sustainable private sector companies in low income, high growth countries to flourish.

“This will lead to massive job creation and attract the trillions of dollars needed to help us meet the United Nations 17 global goals and 169 targets,” she said.