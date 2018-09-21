Ghana Wins Rights to Host Music Award

Vanessa Obioha

For the first time since its inception four years ago, the All Africa Music Awards will leave the shores of Nigeria. The fifth edition of the award which is in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC) will be hosted by another West African nation, Ghana. The country had indicated her interest in hosting the continental award in April, through the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku.

At the host country unveiling which was conducted at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Thursday, September 6, by the AU’s Acting Director for Social Affairs, Mariama Cisse Mohamed; Head of Culture, African Union, Angela Martins, and President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, Ghana was announced as the host country of this year’s event.

The Commissioner of Social Affairs, AU Commission, Mrs. Amira Elfadil in a letter, congratulated the country on overcoming the competition involved in hosting AFRIMA and winning the host country rights through a transparent process.

“We are counting on the Republic of Ghana to fulfil all requirements and efforts to make AFRIMA 2018 a huge success.

“The awards remain steadfast to the AUC’s values of promoting African unity and celebrating cultural uniqueness through the program of events on the AFRIMA calendar between May and November 2018.

“Music and Entertainment are key sectors of the African culture industry stimulating the sustainable social development and growth of Africa.

“It is in this light that the AUC is determined to support these sectors to continue to contribute significantly to Africa`s development and favorable economic advantage on the global stage”.

The AU also thanked the Lagos State Government for partnering and supporting the successful hosting of previous editions of AFRIMA. Renowned as one of Africa’s fastest-growing region for music, entertainment, commerce, with a thriving tourism industry, and a diverse and rich cultural heritage, the 2018 edition of AFRIMA is geared to increase the tourism and entertainment equity of the state as the country prepares to receive an influx of international and continental dignitaries, AFRIMA 2018 nominees, music stars and executives who are attending the program of activities.

The AFRIMA program of events provides the opportunity for Ghana to showcase the unique artistic, tourism and economic potentials of her culturally dynamic and beautiful cities.

The program goes further to offer benefits that would help in raising the continental and international profile of the Host Country, including an opportunity to tap into the millions of participants and followers of the growing African music.

Activities scheduled to precede the main awards ceremony include the AFRIMA Welcome Soiree; Africa Music Business Summit; AFRIMA Music Village; Media Interviews/Meet and Greet; and a tour of the historic Elmina Castle in Ghana. The awards is scheduled to hold from November 21-24.