Forbes Top 20 Highest Paid Hip-Hop Acts For 2018

Sunday Ehigiator

Forbes has released the 2018 latest top 20 highest paid Hip-Hop artists in the world, with Jay-Z topping the list with his networth 76.5 million dollars.

According to Forbes, the methodology for the list include , “our list tracks pretax annual income from touring, record sales, streaming, publishing, merchandise sales, endorsements and other business ventures. Management, agent and attorney fees are not deducted.

“Earnings were calculated from June 2017 to June 2018 and based on data from Nielsen SoundScan, Pollstar, Songkick, Bandsintown, the RIAA and interviews with managers, lawyers, executives and many of the artists themselves.”

The list includes Jay-Z with 76.5 million dollars, Diddy clinched second with 64 million dollars, Kendrick Lamar was at third place with 58 million dollars, while Drake

Drake had 47 million dollars.

In the fifth position was J. Cole with 35.5 million dollars, Dr. Dre and Nas had tie on the sixth position with 35 million dollars each, Pitbull had 32 million dollars, and Future was at 30 million dollars, while Kanye West had 27.5 million dollars.

DJ Khaled joined the list with 27 million dollars, Migos had 24.5 million dollars, Eminem joined also with 23 million dollars, Chance the Rapper had 21.5 million dollars, Travis Scott had 21 million, Birdman had 20 million dollars and Lil Uzi Vert had 19.5 million dollars.

Lil Wayne made the list with 19 million dollars, while Logic joined at 17 million dollars, Meek Mill at15 million dollars, Russ and Swizz Beatz at 15 million dollars each.