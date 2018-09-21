Bismarck Rewane to Grace King’s College 109th Anniversary Dinner

Mary Nnah

Renowned Economist, Banker and Financial Analyst, Mr. Bismarck Rewane will grace the anniversary dinner of the King’s College Old Boys Association (KCOBA), which is to commemorate the 109th years anniversary of the prestigious King’s College, Lagos.

Rewane who would be speaking on the topic, “The Economy as an Imperative for 2019”, at an event billed to hold between 6-9pm on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the College Assembly Hall, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited in Lagos.

The dinner will be preceded by a Jummat prayer on Friday September 21 at the school Mosque from 12noon to 2pm, while a thanksgiving service would be held on Sunday, September 23 by 9am at the school’s Assembly Hall, followed by the association’s AGM scheduled for 11am same day.

Chairman KCOBA Kings Week 2018 planning committee, Mr. Mustapha Chike Obi, said, “KCOBA takes great pride in the institution. We are very emotional and passionate about our school. It may not be where we want it to be today, but we are trying our best to get it back to the days of glory it used to have.”

Vice President KCOB, Mr. Rotimi Aladesanmi who said the anniversary will be a weeklong celebration, said: “Kings Week is the high point of the old boys association’s celebration every year, during which the founders’ day is also celebrated in commemoration of the establishment of this college in 1909.

“The college actually started as an institution on the September 20. So we always celebrate this as a reminder of the status and of the history behind this college.

“There is always an intellectual slant to the celebration and that is why we always have a lecture, which would be on a topical issue that is relevant to the Nigerian society. We also use it as an avenue to socialize and share our experience with old boys coming together from far and near.”

Rewane began his banking career with Barclays Bank, UK, in 1973 and moved to Barclays Bank of Nigeria in 1975. He joined International Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited in 1981 where he served as General Manager until 1996. He has served on the board of various banks in Nigeria as well as other multinational firms in the country.

Rewane who obtained his B.Sc. degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan in 1972, has addressed many professional and business gatherings on various subjects. He has more than 30-year experience as an Economist, Banker and Financial Analyst.