438 Itsekiri Youths Graduate From Chevron’s Skill Acquisition Programme

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

No fewer than 438 youths drawn from 23 Itsekiri communities in Delta State have graduated from the NNPC/ Chevron Nigeria Limited sponsored skill acquisition programme under the Itsekiri Regional Development Committee.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony recently, Chevron’s General Manager,

Policy Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Esimaje Brikinn, said the

programme was in line with the Target Eight of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Brikinn noted that the company was happy to have partnered the IRDC on the programme because of its potential for getting youths gainfully employed.

He said: “CNL takes its role as a corporate citizen in Nigeria seriously and continues to demonstrate its commitment to responsible corporate citizenship through social investment programmes that promote health, education and economic development in communities around our operational areas and beyond.”

The Chairman of the IRDC, Ambassador Austine Oniyesan, while commending Chevron for contributing to the physical development of the communities and empowerment of the IRDC indigenes, urged the graduates to make use of the skills acquired during the training.

Beneficiaries were presented with certificates of graduation and starter packs, including sewing machines, gas cookers / ovens, hair dryers, make- up kits, shovels, trowels, welding machines, grinding machines, power drills and desktop computers and its accessories.