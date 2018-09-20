SDP Urges FG to Honour Falae

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The National Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Gabam, has described the 80th birthday celebration of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, as a unique opportunity to recognise his contributions to the progress and development of Nigeria.

Gabam said that Falae’s exemplary life as a Nigerian patriot and political colossus who has contributed immensely to the political and economic development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation by current and younger generation of leaders as a way of deepening the country’s political leadership and democratic culture.

According to the party official, Falae’s foray into the political space after his retirement from public service in 1991 has signified a turning point in Nigeria’s political history.

Falae, popularly called ‘Awalu Falalu’ of Nigerian politics as a result of his acceptability in different parts of Nigeria, especially in the core North, has remained committed to the dreams of Nigeria’s founding fathers of making Nigeria one indivisible great and strong country. His two failed attempts at becoming Nigerian president have not diminished his commitment to the country.

According to Gabam, “Chief Falae is a true political leader with credible antecedents; a respected party man and a patriotic Nigerian who believes in the promotion of the ideals of good governance.

equity and accountability. We in the SDP felicitate with Chief Falae, our indefatigable leader, on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary. We implore Nigerian leaders, especially the younger ones to emulate the leadership qualities of Nigeria’s foremost social democrat. He remained one of the greatest promoters of national unity and the growth of democracy in Nigeria” he concluded.

The 80th birthday celebration programme will be headlined by a Special Colloquium to be delivered on Friday, September 21, 2018 by Chief Nia Nwodo, the Eze Ndigbo, at Amazing Grace Event Centre Oda Road, Akure. This will be followed on Saturday by a church service at the St. David Anglican Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure.