Pinnick Re-elected NFF President

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Amaju Melvin Pinnick made history Thursday afternoon in Katsina as the first president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to be re-elected for a second term in office.

He scored 34 votes out of the 44 polled by the NFF Congress members. Aminu Maigari got eight, while Taiwo Ogunjobi scored two. The fourth candidate, Chinedu Okoye got no vote.

The fresh four-year mandate is to enable Pinnick complete the job of making Nigeria football become self-reliant.

Pinnick, who also doubles as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), is by this election also to lead NFF to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Also returned to office is the 1st Vice President of NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, who defeated Sunday Dele-Ajayi 41-2. One vote was voided.

More to follow…