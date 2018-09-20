Kano Donates N100m to Flood Victims, Seeks FG’s Intervention

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government has announced a financial assistance of N100 million to the victims of flood disaster in the state.

The state government also called on the federal government for its special intervention to further alleviate the suffering of the affected communities.

The state Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, while briefing newsmen in his office Thursday, said that even though Kano was not among the 12 states the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) predicted would have intense flooding, the disaster wreaked havoc on many communities in eight local government areas of the state.

He said government was also compiling reports on the extent of destruction from the eight local government areas hit by the disaster to ascertain their value.

Garba condoled on behalf of the state government with the families who lost their loved ones in the disaster and cautioned the public, particularly those in flood prone areas against building structures on the waterways as it is one the major causes of flooding.

The commissioner said the situation requires collaboration with relevant stakeholders to give the necessary support to the state government in managing the disaster.