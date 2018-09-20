Itel Mobile Launches Latest Selfie Series Smartphone, S13

Itel Mobile has launched the new iconic S13 smartphone. According to a statement signed and made available to THISDAY, by the Marketing Communication Manager, Itel Mobile, Oke Umurhohwo, it was noted that Itel S13 is created to capture clearer, brighter and sensational selfie with its 13MP front camera with soft selfie flash. Umurhohwo in the statement also noted that its innovated 4-in-1 big pixel technology enhanced the selfie quality in various light condition.

The statement said: “With the customized feature – Face Beauty V2.0, which is created for the chocolate skin color, user’s face looks slimmer, ruddy and smooth in real-time. The dual rear camera of S13 also brings professional portrait experience. Now users can take artistic portrait with blurred background effects. Itel S13 comes with a vibrant range of colors including the new eye catchy color – Bordeaux Red.

The device is now available nationwide in all smartphone stores for a recommended retail price of 23,800 naira.”