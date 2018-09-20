Group Threatens to Drag Oshiomhole to Court over Comments on Ishaku

By Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

A group, Taraba Network for Peace and Development, has threatened to drag National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, court over his negative comments on governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State.

To avoid being slammed with a lawsuit, the group asked the APC chairman to tender an unreserved apology to the governor within seven days failure of which the group would have no other choice than to institute a legal action against him.

Oshiomhole had while inaugurating Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi as a factional chairman of APC in Taraba State at the party secretariat in Abuja stated that Ishaku was running a non resident administration in the state.

The APC chairman further alleged that Ishaku came to power based on a stolen mandate saying the trend would be reversed in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

But taking a swipe at Oshiomhole while addressing a press conference in Jalingo Thursday, Chairman of the group, Alhaji Haruna Musa, said the APC chairman was suffering from diarrhea of the mouth.

The group maintained Ishaku was popularly elected as governor of the state and was duly confirmed by the Supreme Court saying Oshiomhole’s comment amounts to contempt of court.

Describing Oshiomhole’s comments as ‘reckless’, the group insists that the APC chairman must retract his statement and apologise to the governor within seven days or risk court action.

According to the group, “We can no longer sit back and watch Oshiomhole make wild and false allegations and cast aspersions on the integrity of the nation’s judicial verdicts which upheld the election of Governor Darius Ishaku.

“Oshiomhole benefited from judicial verdict when the Supreme Court installed him as the Governor of Edo State and for him to turn around today and make unsubstantiated claims against Gov Ishaku and the court is uncalled for”

Insisting that the comments of the APC chairman amounts to political blackmail, the group stressed that the people of Taraba State would not fold their arms and allow their governor to be disparaged in such manner particularly by a known peddler of falsehood.