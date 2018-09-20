Arrest Anyone Found with Arms, Buratai Orders STF

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai has given a marching order to officers and men of the Special Task Force (STF), aka Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) Sector 9 in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State to arrest anyone found in possession of arms.

Addressing soldiers during a special defence security exercise at the Sector 6 Unit, Buratai warned soldiers not to downplay issues of security in the state.

He added that blocking of highways by misguided miscreants should be stopped, urging the soldiers to employ their professional skills to fish out criminal elements within the communities.

The COAS commended the staff of the Nigerian Army Medical Outpost in Sopp Area of the local council, appealing to the council to assist the medical centre with drugs and some basic hospital gadgets.

Earlier, the head of the medical unit, Dr. Olawale complained of insufficient drugs and water due to the rising number of patients.

Transition Implementation Chairman of Riyom council, Hon. Emmanuel Jugul, commended Buratai for his efforts in tackling the security challenges in the country, promising to assist where necessary.