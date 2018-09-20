Ambode Hosts Over 125 Players from 47 Tennis Playing Nations

AHEAD OF LAGOS OPEN

Femi Solaja

With less than 10 days to the commencement of the annual tennis festival in Lagos, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwumnmi Ambode is set to play host to more than 125 players from core 47 tennis playing nations across the world.

The Lagos Open Tennis Championships, according to the Tournament Director, Wale Oladunjoye will get underway from 29th of this month to13th October, 2018 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Lagos Open Tennis, which is still under the auspices of the Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Open is going through a transition to enhance Lagos and make the tournament better.

He explained last night that Lagos State Government is still a major supporter as the Lagos Open Tennis is an international competition being staged to celebrate the sitting Governor of Lagos State since the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Mr. Babatunde Fashola and now the incumbent Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

Thisday check in the breakdown as published by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) shows that 60 players have registered in the men’s event, while 65 players will compete in the women’s category. Players from notable 47 nations like USA, Brittan, Slovakia, Kenya, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, China, Cameroon, India, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Ecuador, Poland, Thailand, Egypt, Serbia, Mexico and a host of others have confirmed participation.

This year’s International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved championship will see some regulars while majority of the players are debutants and are looking forward to have a feel of Lagos for the first time in their playing career.

Former champion in the women event, Conny Perrin from Switzerland is staging a comeback. She is coming as the top seed with a high rank of 148 on the ATP Circuit. Perrin was a champion in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 editions.

Also coming back to Lagos are Deniz Khazaniuk from Israel who is ranked 219, Valeriya Strakhova from Ukraine. She is ranked 290 and Nigerian-born Great Britain player, Tiffany Williams who is ranked 934. Williams played in the women’s doubles final in Futures 5 last year. Though she and her pairing partner, Tadeja Majeric lost, but she is coming this year with the ambition of making great impact,

In the men’s event, the highest rank player, Tom Jomby from France, who won Futures 3 tournament in Abuja early this year, is coming to play in Lagos for the first time. The 27 years old player is ranked 422. Also coming are Lance-Pierre Du Toit from South Africa and Benin Republic’s Alexis Klegou.

In the home front, the highest ranked Nigerian player this year is Joseph Umeh Ubon, who is on number 1577 followed by Christian Paul,1867 in the world.

Others are Olisaemeka Okafor, Emmanuel Chinedu Dim, Henry Atseye, Mohammed Mohammed, Slyvester Emmanuel and Tochukwu Emmanuel Ezeh.

Among the Nigerian women registered for the Lagos Open are Funke Akingbade, Osariem Airhumwunde, Aanu Aiyegbusi, Patience Onebamhon, Sarah Adegoke, Blessing Anuna and Loveth Donatus.