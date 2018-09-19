NUC Approves 13 Postgraduate Programmes for Samuel Adegboyega Varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) , has approved the establishment and commencement of 13 postgraduate programmes for Samuel Adegboyega University (SAU), Ogwa, Edo State, effective from the 2018/2019 academic session.

The programmes include; Business Administration to be run at the institution’s postgraduate, Masters in Business Administration and Masters in Science (PGD, MBA, MSc) levels, respectively; Accounting (PGD, MSc), Economics (PGD, MSc), Mass Communication ( PGD, MSc), Computer Science (PGD, MSc).

Others are History and Diplomatic Studies as well as Religious Studies at the masters level.

The Director , Academic Planning of NUC, Dr. G. Kumo, in a statement addressed to the institution , noted that all programmes shall bear only the approved titles and any change will require the re-approval of the commission.

He enjoined the university to provide adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programmes.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Ben Aigbokhan who expressed excitement about the approval, said his institution was visited by a panel of specialists constituted by NUC, in response to the application submitted to it in April for approval to mount postgraduate programmes in the university after having graduated to three sets of undergraduates.

According to him, “SAU was visited in July 2018. The team was in the university on resource verification exercise. Result of the exercise was communicated to the university through its letter dated August 31, 2018. With this, the university will commence its postgraduate programmes in the 13 programmes approved with processing of admission from October and lectures will commence in January 2019.”

He expressed optimism that its academic calendar will proceed uninterrupted and conclude in 12 or 18 months for postgraduate diploma and master’s degree programmes.