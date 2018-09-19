Navy Charges Personnel to be Disciplined, Vigilant

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has charged its personnel to be disciplined and vigilant in the discharge of their constitutional duties, especially as the 2019 general elections approaches.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, who gave this charge, also told personnel to be prepared for deployment during the elections.

Standford, who was represented by NAVTRAC Chief Staff Officer (CSO), Rear Admiral Chris Ezekobe, said this at the third quarter 10km route march of the command.

Also charging them to maintain peace, he stressed that the personnel must show strength of character and sincerity of purpose in their respective areas of responsibility.

Noting that several societal negative elements might want to use naval personnel for electoral malpractice, he warned them not be willing pawns.

After the route march, the FOC while addressing the 1000 personnel at the parade ground of Nigerian Navy Ship QUORRA, said a well-motivated force remains one of the pillars of the Chief of Naval Staff Vice, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ekwe Ibas’ strategic directives.

He further stated that without adequate training, naval personnel would not be able to discharge their duties in the theatre of operations.

He also urged them to take advantage of every opportunity presented by the service to ensure fitness and be ready for other deployments as deemed fit by the naval headquarters.

In an interview afterwards with journalists, he said as a training command, NAVTRAC was aware of the security challenges facing the country and would ensure trainings are tailored to address these problems.

He said: “We train at the tactical level and most of the personnel you see here today are going back to the field, be it Operation Safe Heaven, Delta Safe and others across the country today.

“They are the foot soldiers and it behoves on them to be disciplined and vigilant out there. We are aware that negative elements will always try to use the Armed Forces and other security operatives to rig elections or for any other purpose. So, personnel must be extra vigilant when they go back to the field.

“My personnel are fit to carry out their duties. Already, they train on daily basis, in line with the Chief of the Naval Staff’s (CNS’) Strategic Directive.”

The annual route march is a military tradition organised to ascertain and maintain the physical fitness of naval officers and men, as well as their mental alertness.

The route march saw the oersonnel march from the command at Marine Beach, Apapa, towards the National Stadium and back again to base.