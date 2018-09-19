Mark Pledges to Abide by Outcome of Transparent PDP Presidential Primary Election

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja



A former Senate President and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator David Mark has said he will support any transparent process of electing the party’s presidential candidate.

He stated this yesterday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital when he visited the delegates of the party at the party’s secretariat.

He noted that as a presidential aspirant of the PDP, he would be ready to accept whoever pick the ticket through a transparent process.

On his chances as somebody from the minority, he said despite the fact that he comes from minority, the people of Middle Belt have been cooperating with the northern part of the country, adding that it is expected that they should also reciprocate the gesture.

“We have been supporting Northern candidates to emerge, and the time has come for them to also reciprocate. “ he said.