Amid Jubilation, Imo APGA Receives Araraume

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A frontline governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume, has officially declared his membership of the party to the expanded State Working Committee (SWC) members and leaders of the party.

Also, following an earlier, complaint over the insufficiency of party membership cards as a result of the entry of Destiny Organisation members, Araraume donated the sum of N10 million for the printing of more cards for new members and an additional N12.6 million for sundry expenses for preparation for the forthcoming primaries.

Amid celebration, a huge crowd, made up of his political associates, followers and admirers followed Araraume to the party’s secretariat yesterday to interact with the party leadership in Owerri, the Imo State capital, to streamline ways to move the party forward, ahead of the general elections.

Speaking to the huge audience, Araraume informed the SWC members that he would bring his legislative as well as his party experience to bear in strengthening the party to win all the elective positions in the forthcoming general election in the state.

Araraume was the state chairman of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) — about 20 years ago and was in the National Assembly as Senator for eight years.

He said with his experience, APGA would be positioned to win elections in the state, as well as other South-east states in the coming elections, assuring that his formidable party structures, which have been sustained over the years, will be immediately collapsed into the party.

He however, urged the party to ensure that a level playing ground prevails in the selection of its candidates, pointing out that it would make the party come out stronger to win elections without rancour or acrimony among the aspirants and leaders of the party.

“I believe that if we conduct the primaries in a free and fair manner, and if I lose, I will throw my support behind the winner to ensure our victory. I believe that by the Grace of God and by our collective efforts, APGA will win all the elective positions in the state,” he said.

He also lauded the APGA-led government in Anambra State, explaining that the party has done marvelously well in the state and promised to replicate that in Imo State, if voted in as the state governor in 2019.

Araraume further reiterated his commitment to ensure that good governance tops his agenda, adding that Imo will be better in a situation where pensioners are paid as at when due and an enabling environment for job creation created.

He decried the level of injustice in his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), even as he explained that Imo State is above one man arrogating all the powers to himself, noting further that no indigene of the state will suffer injustice in his administration.

In his response, the state chairman of the party, Mr. Peter Ezeobi, expressed delight for receiving Araraume into the party.

He narrated that the party had wished to welcome Araraume into the party long ago, expressing delight that at the end, their wish had finally been met. He further reaffirmed the party’s resolve to ensure a level playing ground for all the aspirants in the race.

“On behalf of the expanded executive, I promise you free and fair primaries, I am very impressed by the formidable structure of Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and I believe that with such a structure coming into our great party, APGA’s, victory is assured”, the chairman stated