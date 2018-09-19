Academy Halogen Unveils Brand Identity

Ugo Aliogo

A subsidiary of Halogen Security Group, Academy Halogen has officially unveiled its new brand identity as an institution for capacity development, research, thought leadership and advancement of enterprise security risk management.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos yesterday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Lagos State Police Command, DCP Alli Muhammed, commended the group and its co-facilitating organisations for initiating a training programme targeted at strengthening the capacity of the Force.

He also charged the graduands to deploy the newly acquired knowledge to boost Nigerian Police crime prevention capacity nationwide.

He added, “I commend the team of academicians and faculty members who made this training a reality. I enjoin our officers to use the knowledge acquired here towards tackling issues of crime and community safety in our country’’.

In his keynote address, the Vice-Chancellor, Elizade University, Prof. Theophilus Fadayomi, observed that series of violent and social disruptions across the country put the survival of the citizens at risk.

He noted that the 2017 crime incidence matrix showing high rate of offences against property, persons and assets confirmed that the present policing strategy needs to be revisited.

He said this would ensure that crime incidences are reduced with inclusiveness of the community and other stakeholders.

Fadayomi however, expressed optimism that these issues have been properly addressed under the professional executive diploma programme.

“It is our fervent hope that this training will make a difference to the status quo, as we intend to engage law enforcement officers in higher levels of security training even at post-graduate levels, in order to build a new crop of officers with the capacity for forensic intelligence, crime analysis and investigation,” he explained.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director of Halogen Security Company Limited, Mr. Wale Olaoye, commended the leadership of the force for allowing its men to be trained for the professional enhancement programme.

“This is the type of great success witnessed when private and public sector collaborates,” he said.

Olaoye charged the graduands to deploy their newly acquired knowledge for impact, noting that they are seeds that would germinate to become catalysts for change.