US Varsity, ABUAD Partner on Exchange Programme in Nursing Science

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As part of efforts to give their undergraduates international exposure, Chamberlain University in the United States of America and Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) have entered into partnership for exchange programmes in Nursing Science.

This was as the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) Tuesday inducted 43 ABUAD’s first graduates from the Department of Nursing Science.

Speaking at the induction ceremony held in ABUAD on Tuesday, its founder, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), said the partnership with the US university will add international flavour to nursing certificates acquired from the university.

Babalola gave N1.5 million to the best graduating student from the department to serve as impetus to others to be dedicated in their academic pursuits.

He said he was quite pleased with the 97 per cent pass mark recorded by the students, which came barely one week after the first set of medical students were inducted by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

“When I looked at the Nursing performance, it was 97 per cent, which was the highest ever scored by any university in nursing examination in Nigeria. But what I expected was 100 per cent because you are being trained here to lead others.

“The mission behind the establishment of ABUAD is to correct the perceived ills in the education sector. That is why we have entered into partnership with universities in South Africa, US and other advanced climes for exchange programmes

“We are not only grooming our gradates to be of excellence in Nigeria, but across the globe,” he said.

The Registrar of the Nursing Council of Nigeria, Alhaji Umar Faruk, affirmed that the ABUAD Nursing Department is one of the best in Nigeria.

He said: “Nursing students’ quota for the university was increased to 75. This is very noteworthy because the quota for each of the older Nursing departments in the country remain 50. Furthermore, the last accreditation exercise earned us full accreditation which will last for the next five years.

“I wish all our inductees the best in their profession as they are received into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria as registered members.

“The university must be appreciated for making available the conducive atmosphere for students and their teachers to prove their mettle in the art of teaching and learning. We are eternally grateful, Sir and Ma.”

ABUAD’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Michael Ajisafe, thanked the Council for taking the induction to the doorstep of the university.

“We cannot thank you enough for bringing the induction to our door step. I am pleased to inform you that the Nursing Science Department is growing from strength to strength yearly.

“In the last Nursing Professional Examination, I am happy to give you the following information: for 2017, 40 students were presented and they all passed, scoring 100%, with three credits.

“2017 Midwifery Examinations, 35 students were presented and they all passed, scoring 100%. 2017 Final Public Health Examinations, 40 students were presented and 38 passed with five credits, scoring 96%.

“2018 Nursing Professional Examinations, 47 students were presented, 43 passed with two credits, scoring 91.5%.

“The Midwifery March 2018 Examination, 27 students were presented and 23 passed with four credits.

“For the Public Health Examination, 40 students were presented and 38 passed with two credits. We scored 96%,” he said.