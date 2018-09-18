Nigeria Doesn’t Need Sectional Leader, Says Saraki

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

For Nigeria to come out of the woods, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday declared that the country needed a visionary leader that would give every citizen a sense of belonging.

Addressing the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun State chapter, as part of his presidential consultative tour across the country, Saraki declared that Nigeria, at the moment, is at crossed roads and divided, stressing that progress can’t be achieved without unity among the various ethnic nationalities.

He said what the country needs at the moment is a visionary leader that is energetic, youthful and has the capacity and ability to bring about rapid development and growth.

“I am here in Ogun State to seek the support of the leadership of the PDP. I am not just seeking your support but I have come to tell you, that I am your presidential aspirant in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

“Today, we are at crossed roads. The country is divided, but we must unite the country.

“We need a President that is visionary and who can give every Nigerian a sense of belongings. Without unity, there can’t be progress. A lot of people in this country are suffering and you can’t give what you don’t have.

“I have the capacity and ability. The President shouldn’t come from any specific section of the country but anywhere. I am sure you may have received many presidential aspirants that have come to you for your support, but I want you to beg them to shelve their ambition because of me,” Saraki said.