Lifemate Furniture Introduces Sofa-swap  

By Bennett Oghifo

Corporate and individual owners of furniture with desire to replace their settees are in for a sweet deal, courtesy of Lifemate Furniture Nigeria Limited that has introduced a sofa-swap campaign.

Lifemate Furniture’s Public Relations Officer, Orebayo Ejiemhen, who presented the fine points of the sofa-swap initiative to journalists in Lagos, yesterday, said it was not limited to Lifemate’s customers, as owners of furniture from other sources could benefit from the swap.

Ejiemhen said, “Our company, Lifemate Furniture Nigeria Limited is always looking for avenues to deliver on our commitment to customers on key performance indicator of quality, durability, class and aesthetics. You will recall that most of our recent promos are to make our products accessible and affordable to our customers and by extension widen our customer portfolio.

Most importantly, we are committed to delivering on our pay off, “……To Make Life Better”, this has always drive our process and tactics in relating with customers. In this month of September, the next in line in our promo series is “Sofa Swap.”

She said the Sofa Swap or Sofa Exchange Promo is targeted at “first 100 customers interested in exchanging their old sofas for our latest sofa designs. On how it works, she said Nigerians interested in exchanging old sofas for new designs must meet up with clearly under-listed steps: “Customers to call 081-2000-6000 for registration to take apart in the sofa swap between 17th and 22nd September, 2018; Customers to take picture of old sofas and submit them for assessment/appraisal at any of our showroom nearest to them in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and Warril Customers will be issued a coupon with face value correspondent to subsidized amount to be deducted from price tag of preferred new sofa design; 24th and 29th September, 2018 presentation of coupon for the purchase of new sofa designs in all our showrooms across Nigeria.”

According to her, coupon face value is in the following categories: (A) Royal Sofa, N200,000.00; (B) Leather Sofa, N150,000.00 and (C) fabric Sofa N100,000.00.

This is the maiden edition of the Sofa Swap promo, she said, adding that it was expected to be an annual event in all their showrooms. “It is our expectation to make future editions grand and bigger by accommodating more customers than these initial 100 beneficiaries of the sofa swap. In addition, new ideas are also being explored in this direction.

“You will recall that as number one furniture company in Nigeria, our products come with 2-year warranty. The annual sofa swap is guided by terms and conditions for transparency and corporate integrity.”