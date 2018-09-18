Independence: NAF Commences Rehearsals

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will commence rehearsals for aerial display as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 58th Independence anniversary celebration.

A statement issued by Airforce spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said there would be movement of aircraft within the Federal Capital Territory.

“Consequently, there will be movement of NAF aircraft within the Federal Capital Territory from now till October 2, 2018 as NAF pilots commence rehearsals for the occasion. “Fighter aircraft would be flying at low level during the rehearsals. The NAF therefore wishes to advise members of the public not to panic but to go about their normal businesses”, he said.