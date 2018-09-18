ADRON Games 2018 to Begin Oct 12

All is now set for the 3rd edition of the ADRON Homes Games scheduled to take place between October 12 and 14 at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos.

At a news conference to herald this year’s edition the members of staff of the organisation were divided into six regions for the sports fiesta.

The representatives of each of the regions also picked the kits colours for the competition at the colourful event on Monday.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for ADRON 2018, Wale Asifat, stated that all efforts were in place to make this edition special.

He listed the regions to compete for honours to include; Island (Blue and Orange kits), Mainland (lemon and white), Head office (lemon and black), Ibadan (lemon and green), Abuja (lemon and orange) and Ogun State (red and black).

Football, athletics and volleyball are some of the events to be competed for at the competition expected to be highly thrilling.

One of the organisers, Tunde Sofowora, also added that ADRON Games would also have a challenge event for the public.

“We are trying to carry the public along and the first prize for the challenge is N1m, second is N750,000, third is N500,000 and 4th is N250,000. The public will have to register to participate,” Sofowora said.

A former Super Eagles player and coach Samson Siasia was at the event as the Games Ambassador while ace actor, Saheed Balogun, also witnessed the event as ADRON Ambassador. Ex international and former Lagos FA Chairman, Waidi Akanni was also a special guest at the unveiling ceremony.

The Group Managing Director of ADRON Homes, Dr. Adetola Emmanuel King, stressed that the need to encourage fitness in the society was the reason for coming up with the competition.

He said fitness should be a general culture everywhere such that there would be corporate games where athletes from various fields should be meeting at regular basis.

“We should have athletes from the banks competing with those from the property and then telecoms etc. We all need to keep fit to be good. That is why our team is ‘For us to build together, we must be fit together.”

The ADRON chief executive officer was joined by the company’s ambassadors and dignitaries to unveil the games’ logo.

Siasia also added: “Fitness is very key in everything we do. It is amazing that this organization is not only building homes but is also concerned about the healthy living of people.”