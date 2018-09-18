2019: Sultan, CAN President Sign Peace Pact

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, Tuesday in Abuja signed peace pact to ensure peaceful atmosphere before, during and after 2019 general elections.

While the Sultan was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo-Yamusa, the President of CAN was represented by the Prelate of Methodist Church, Rev. Samuel Uche.

The peace accord was signed at a Peace Declaration Summit organised by the Nigerian Interfaith Action Association (NIFAA) in collaboration with local and international partners.

The two leaders advised Muslims and Christians to continue to work together, avoid violence, embrace dialogue and be committed toward building communities that were resilient and free from fear.

According to them, “We join together to affirm that Nigeria is and shall remain a country committed to peace and harmony among all of its members, Christian or Muslims, from the north or from South. And that democracy must bring us closer together as a people and not separate us.

‘’We join together in patriotic love for our country and our fellow Nigerians to declare for peace as key stakeholders representing various religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria.“

They also expressed commitment to embrace a vision of common humanity and speaking publicly of hope for Nigeria’s peaceful and bright future, pledging to demand that free and fair democratic elections should be conducted in peace and for the benefit of all Nigerians regardless of ethnicity, religion or geographical zone.

Similarly, the two leaders resolved to promote peace and understanding in all communities, as the country enters its election period as well as denounced hate speech and violence.

The Peace Declaration Summit was attended by leaders of various religious groups, youth and women organisations, traditional rulers and academics from all over the country.