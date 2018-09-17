Panic as Military Jets Fly over National Assembly

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

There was panic in the National Assembly Monday afternoon when military jets flew over the complex.

This happened few minutes before the National Assembly Joint Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headed by Senator Nazif Suleiman (Bauch, PDP) commenced deliberation in the complex.

Though some of the security agents attached to the complex said that the jets started flying over the expansive building on Sunday, journalists started observing the aircraft at 12.45 pm and later 2.05pm.

The aircraft flew close to the ground, forcing many of the people in the complex to rush out for a clearer view.

There were anxieties among observers because it was happening barely eight days to the resumption of the National Assembly and there was no ceremony at the military arcade situated in front of the National Assembly Complex.

A source said such low flying aircraft never flew over the National Assembly since inception of the 8th Assembly in 2015.