NBS: Commuters in Abuja, C’River, Abia Paid Highest Bus Fare in August

By James Emejo in Abuja



The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the cities increased by 9.80 per cent, month-on-month and 43.30 per cent, year-on-year to N186.69 in August 2018 from N170.03 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated yesterday.

The Transport Fare Watch for August to 2018, obtained from the NBS website, showed that cities with the highest intra – city bus fare include Abuja FCT, N400; Cross River, N315; and Abia, N291.23; while states with lowest bus journey fare within the city were Rivers, N121.88; Anambra, N102.86; and Bauchi, N100.00.

The report also showed that the average fare paid by commuters for intercity trips increased by 4.67 per cent month-on-month and 27.25 per cent year-on-year to N1,814.39 in August 2018 from N1,733.38 in July.

States with highest intercity bus fare were Abuja FCT, N4,600; Adamawa, N3,428.57, and Borno, N2,760.00, while states with lowest bus fare within the city were Anambra, N1,200.14; Zamfara, N1,193.53, and Enugu, N1,100.

Meanwhile, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.98 per cent month-on-month and 1.83 per cent year-on-year to N32,330.41 in August 2018 fromN32,016.22 in July.

The NBS stated that states with highest air fare were Lagos, N42,000; Edo, N39,900; and Abuja FCT, N39,600; while those with lowest air fare were Oyo, N23,500; Osun, N25,000; and Katsina, N25,000.

Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by12.27 per cent month-on-month and 24.83 per cent year-on-year to N120.62 in August 2018 from N107.43 in July 2018.

States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Imo, N200; Ondo, N200; and Ogun, N187; while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Jigawa, N75.82; Katsina N75; and Adamawa, N70.

Average fare paid by passengers for waterways transport increased by 4.38 per cent month-on-month and 0.71 per cent year-on-year to N564.26 in August 2018 from N569.32 in July 2018.

States with highest fare by waterway passenger transport were Bayelsa, N2,133.33; Rivers, N2,110; and Delta, N1,550; while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Borno, N150; Gombe, N200; and Abuja/FCT, N241.53.