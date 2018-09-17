Life Beer Targets SMEs with Progress Booster Season Four  

Life Continental Lager Beer has finalised plans to boost the entrepreneurial spirit of Igbo men and women across the south east states of Nigeria as the brand unveiled the 2018 edition of its famous Life Beer Progress Booster in Enugu.

The initiative, which is designed to promote small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), is targeted across the South-eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Delta and Rivers where the brand holds sway as market leader.

Unveiling the initiative, the fourth edition in its series, the Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout Brands, Emmanuel Agu said: “Life Progress Booster promotion is a celebration of the essential Igbo spirit of industry, will to succeed, enterprise and passion in the world of business. This project is, no doubt, a reinforcement of the heritage embedded in the Life Continental Lager Beer, its essence, connection and affinity with the people, and culture/lifestyle of South Easterners”.

Agu further explained that like its previous editions, consumers and interested participants need to currently be operating a simple, viable, not necessarily outlandish business that he/she desires to take to the next level of success.