Lawal, Ribadu Can’t Threaten Adamawa Governor’s Reelection, Says Group

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

Governor Bindow Umaru Jibrilla of Adamawa State’s second term aspiration has received a huge boost as the Adamawa Group for Change has said that the former Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Senator Abubakar Girei, do not have the mandate of the Adamawa people to threaten the governor’s aspiration.

In a press statement, the chairman of the group, made of professionals, political elite and business promoters from the state, Alhaji Musa Dasin, said Lawal remains, ‘’the worst SGF that ever held office of the SGF since Nigeria attained independence on October 1, 1960’’ and cannot speak for the people on issues that affect the state.

The statement by the group was a reaction to the press conference in Abuja weekend, where the former SGF and others accused Governor Bindow-led government of lacking transparency.

“After squandering and plundering the office of the SGF and even generations yet unborn to unprecedented agony of using grass cutting as tool for looting the treasury for over three years, Babachir and his cohorts cannot accuse Bindow of any wrong doing. They should just bury their heads in shame”, the statement stated.

“Babachir and his friends have damaged the psyche and destroyed the present and future of even yet-to-be-born in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe indigenes through diverting money meant for IDPs; Lawal and his cohort have denigrated our core values.

“What development has the disgraced former SGF Lawal brought to Adamawa State? Falsehoods and propaganda have derided his sense of reasoning. It is on record that Babachir has not contested any election in Adamawa State before.’’

The group condemned what it described as ‘’the most destructive evil campaign’’ to tarnish all that Bindow-led APC government had done since 2015, saying that the people of Adamawa have seen it all and have experienced the difference between ‘’light and darkness, evil and good’’ and are in the best position to make a good choice.

The statement added, “The good people of Adamawa will again be required to decide whether or not they will reject the evil as they did in 2015; that momentous year starts this September. In 2015, PDP made a terrible mistake to give Nuhu Ribadu a chance, and he suffered defeat in the hands of Governor Bindow; it was such horrible experience for Nuhu Ribadu in 2015.

“However, some evil forces have continued to fight to steal the soul of Adamawa; but in spite of all, the then federal might and forces of violence, the people of Adamawa stood their ground and the PDP was rejected in 2015 in Adamawa. This year, they will be pitching up a battle royal in the unlikely event of attempting to capture Adamawa.

“Let it be stated in very clear terms, the APC has confidence and trust in the people of Adamawa that they will vote to continue with the progress so far made by Bindow. That means they will decide to retain APC in power. It takes a united people to decide to sustain the progressive government.’’

The group called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute Babachir Lawal.

“As for Nuhu Ribadu he has tested his popularity before and failed; so we are encouraging others to test their popularity and experience what Nuhu experienced in 2015.’’

The group urged the people not to allow a few people truncate the progress that had been made in education, infrastructure, agriculture and social welfare as well as in the economy in the state.