Kano Assembly Invites Gawuna for Screening as Ganduje’s Deputy

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State House of Assembly has fixed Tuesday for the screening of the Commissioner for Agriculture, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, for the position of deputy to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. He is billed to appear before the House at 10 am.

The position became vacant, following the resignation of Hafiz Abubakar on August 9.

In a nomination letter sent to Kano State House of Assembly by Mr. Ganduje, the speaker of the house Kabiru Rurum said at the plenary session on Monday that the letter was in line with section 191 (3) (C) of 1999 constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The letter read: “The Honourable Speaker, Right Honourable Kabiru Alhassan Rurum. Nomination of Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as deputy governor.

“In accordance with section 191 (3) (C) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby nominate Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna for confirmation as deputy governor.

“The nominee is currently the commissioner of Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and member Kano State Executive Council.

“In view of the above, it is my hope this exercise will receive the usual kind consideration of honourable members of this assembly.

“Please accept my assurances and highest regard always.