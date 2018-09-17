Emirates Upgrades Aircraft on Abuja Service

Emirates has upgraded its aircraft on the Abuja route and now operates a Boeing 777-300ER instead of the B777-300 classic. The change took effect from last weekend with the airline explaining that with this development, the EK785 and EK786 will be on the Dubai-Abuja-Dubai routes four times in a week.

“The B777-300ER is a three class cabin with 310 seats in Economy Class, 42 seats in Business Class and eight seats in First Class. Economy Class will feature specially designed and contoured seats in a 3-4-3 configuration with 2-4-2 configuration in the last rows with generous space for passengers and Business Class offers comfortable sleeperette seats which recline to a 78” long lie flat bed.

Emirates said the First Class features the world’s first private suites with privacy screens, massage-enabled leather seats which convert to flat beds include luxurious comfort covers, down pillows and cotton-lined blankets. Passengers travelling in First Class will also find the BYREDO travel wellness range of skincare in their private suites and brand new Bowers and Wilkins Active Noise Cancelling E1 headphones, to amplify the viewing experience on ice.

The Regional Manager, West Africa, Afzal Parambil, said: “The upgrade of our Abuja service to a Boeing 777-300ER demonstrates our commitment to the Nigeria market and is another step to ensure we offer world class products and services to our customers. Since its launch in 2014 Emirates boosted international tourism and trade in Abuja from a raft of destinations in the Far East, West Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America.”

“Emirates constantly strives to provide its passengers with the very best service and the introduction of a Boeing B777-300ER reflects that commitment. Our 777-300ER will offer Emirates’ renowned cabin comforts and facilities, including our award-winning ice entertainment system,” he pointed out.

Parambil said on-board, customers would enjoy specially created regional menus and a wide range of movies, TV programmes, games and music through ice, Emirates’ multi-award winning in-flight entertainment system, while being served by Emirates’ multi-lingual cabin crew from over 130 nationalities and speak 60 languages.

“Emirates operates in over 160 destinations across 86 countries. The airline flies from Lagos to Dubai 14 times a week, that is, 2 times daily; and from Abuja to Dubai, it flies four times in a week. Emirates flight EK785 departs Dubai daily at 1050hrs and arrives in Abuja at 1510hrs. The return flight, EK 786 departs Abuja at 1935hrs and arrives in Dubai at 0550hrs the next morning,” he added.