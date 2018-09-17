Aviation, Aerospace Stakeholders Launch  Study on Women in Leadership

Five stakeholder organisations in the aviation and aerospace industry would launch a global study – “Soaring Through the Glass Ceiling” – to identify and promote means by which the aviation and aerospace industry could more effectively recruit and advance women into leadership roles, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has disclosed.

The study is scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2019. IATA said women have made great strides in many professional fields and industries but there remains a gap at the leadership level. As an example, fewer than one quarter of the American aerospace workforce are women, with an even smaller percentage in leadership roles. More can and should be done to enable the advancement of women into important leadership roles in the global aviation and aerospace sector.

The world body explained that the aim of this joint study is to identify the root causes of any barriers to advancement that may have hindered progress to date.

“More importantly, the study would highlight those practices and policies which have been successful in promoting gender diversity in leadership. In so doing, the study will surface and document best practices for all stakeholders to consider, whether at the overall industry level or at the level of specific industry participants or educational institutions.

“Specifically, the multi-faceted effort will include: a global survey of women, human resources leaders, organisation leaders, and education leaders; interviews around the globe with women, human resources leaders, organisation leaders, and education leaders; case studies on success stories within the industry; and

a review of prior studies and literature on the advancement of women, both within and outside the industry. These four streams of activity will be undertaken in parallel and the study’s findings will be shared broadly through each organization’s events, websites, and publications,” IATA said.

The five stakeholder organisations who have joined forces for this important project represent the key sectors within the industry and bring complementary knowledge of the issues and opportunities for women in the industry globally include: Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), Airports Council International (ACI) World), International Air Transport Association (IATA), International Aviation Womens Association (IAWA) and Korn Ferry – Civil Aviation Practice.