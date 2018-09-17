2019: INEC Develops App, Releases Dedicated Lines to Report Electoral Malpractices

• Releases names, parties of 48 guber candidates for Osun election

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‎has developed an app as part of efforts put in place by the commission to stamp out the menace of vote buying that has found its way into the electoral process of the country.

Also, ahead of the September 22 governorship election in Osun State, the commission has released the names of 48 gubernatorial candidates and their political parties.

The names of the candidates include the former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Adeoti Moshood Olalekan of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Senator Iyiola Omisore of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oluwatoki Adedayo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and James Akintola of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) among others.

The i-report app, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary of the commission, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, allows the citizens to report wrongdoing and malpractices including vote buying and selling during the elections to the commission.

He stressed that the app also allows and encourages ordinary citizens to submit reports ‎by text message and pictures of such incidences.

On how to use the app,‎ Oyekanmi‎ explained that: “Nigerians must first download myINEC app via google play store.

“Open the app and scroll down to the ‘report INEC’ segment and click. After that, take a picture or attach a picture from your gallery.

“Preview your picture in the ‘preview‎’ section, then enter your name and phone number in the next text field.

“Send a typed report in the ‘report field’ indicating time, location, (name or description of the area and give polling unit details).

“Tap the send ‎arrow button in the report to INEC.”

Similarly, the commission has released dedicated telephone lines that Nigerians can call to report any case of vote buying to the commission‎.

The INEC dedicated lines include: 09050858629, 09050858675, 09050858649, 08180958715, 08180958717, 08180958709, 09025038466, 07086945927, 08120183063, 07062896047, 08105119010, 08146697603