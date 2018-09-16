Zenith Bank Plc, Dana Air to Participate in Mkpat Enin Cultural Festival

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Corporate organisations, including Zenith Bank Plc, Ibom Power, Dana Air, among others have indicated interests to support and participate in a two-week cultural festival planned by the Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The first mega cultural festival coming up between December 15 and December 31 is an attempt by the local council to reverse cultural trafficking while attracting tourists to the area

Already, special colour of the Mkpat Enin LGA was unveiled at the weekend with the theme of the festival focused on “Rediscovering our Cultural Heritage.”

The unveiling packaged by the Akwa Tourism Development Company Limited was witnessed by a Nollywood Star Actor, Harry B Anyanwu and one of the front line comedians in Nigeria; Clint Da Drunk who is the star model for the cultural event.

The Chairman of Mkpat Enin LGA, Mr Ekanem Brown said the festival was aimed at attracting tourists and boosting tourism to explore Mkpat Enin’s cultural potentials and making cultural heritage an income generating venture for the people.

Brown said tourism had been a huge income earner for many countries across the world, hence his decision to expose the huge cultural heritage of the people to the world.

He noted that torusim “has been a huge income earner for many countries across the world hence his decision to expose the huge cultural heritage of the peope to the world saying the festival will feature enormous entertainment flavour and take the area and its people to the next level of development.

“COLOURS OF MKPAT ENIN #COME2018, is a cultural carnival which seeks to bring to the fore the rich cultural heritage of our land, the land that bears the footprints of the African Elephant, it aims at uniting the sons and daughters of this great land.

“It is not just limited to its indigenes but invites all, from far and wide to come and be wooed by breath, scent and aroma of the rich succulent resources, it’ll take you round the waters, lands and trees of Mkpat Enin.

“This marks a new beginning in the history of Mkpat Enin. We have decided to start celebrating ourselves to take Mkpat Enin into the league of cultural destinations in Africa. We will use the 15 days to take stock of our rich cultural heritage; our food, our dances, our culture, our natural resources and every unique thing we have that others do not have.”

Members of the political class, top businessmen and section of the communities including the member representing Mkpat Enin State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr Otobong Ndem and the Special Adviser on Political Matters & Water Resources, Mr Ekong Sampson lauded the initiative, describing it as a step in the direction of uniting the people.

Sampson, who spoke preached peace, especially during this political period; cautioned that betrayal, disharmony, blackmail and insults would rather work against the efforts of the council chairman to unite the people and rediscover the people’s heritage.