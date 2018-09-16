Osinbajo Tasks Youths to Take up Leadership in Nigeria

By Yinka Kolawole Osogbo

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has charged the youths in the country to prepare to take up leadership of the country.

Osinbajo gave the charge weekend while inaugurating the fourth batch of 20,000 Osun State Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES) programme held at the Osogbo Township Stadium.

The vice-president, after watching the self defence and Taekwando performance by the youths, said: “I’ve seen your discipline and confidence which you have displayed. This group will become leaders in every facet of the society. You have a duty to perform not only to yourself but to the country.

“We are looking forward to you to lead every facet of the country.”

Osinbajo commended the Osun State Government for blazing the trail in the training of young men and women physically and mentally, and recalled that the N-power programme of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was designed similarly to the OYES programme of the Osun state Government.

He disclosed that 500,000 youths had taken part in the programme nationwide, adding that: “They are all over the country involved in every facet of life.”

In his speech titled: “OYES from glory to glory”, the state Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, said that youth engagement has been a concern to his administration since he came to power as 45 per cent of the population are within the age range of 30 to 45 years.

He stated that when this last batch of the programme was advertised, about 250,000 applications were received out of which 20,000 youths were selected.

Aregbesola, who said that Osun had the least crime rate in the country, disclosed that the state in conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) empowered 24,850 youths with N4.5 billion to engage in agriculture and other small scale businesses in the state.

The governor said that those that participated in the OYES programme never regretted it, adding that: “Many of them are now employers of labour and they own houses and cars in different parts of the state.”

He appealed to the people of the state to vote for the candidate of APC, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, in the next Saturday’s governorship election if they want the programme to continue.