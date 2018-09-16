Nigerian Team Debuts at African Floorball Tourney

Femi Solaja

Nigeria is among the five countries taking part at the maiden edition of the African Floorball Nations Cup tournament which commenced saturday and will end sunday evening at the Le Palais desi Sports de Treichville Centre, Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire.

Team Nigeria is being represented by seven players and three officials namely; Hello Muiz, Hello Musa, Ogunruku Sunday, Sikiru Salawu, Offa Condition, Asuma Samson and Sulaiman Games while the officials are the President of Nigeria Floorball Association (NFA), Ms. Maduka Edith Chinenye, a board member, Mr. Agbai Akanu James and team coach, Freeman Ekundayo.

Other countries participating at the two-day Continental Cup hostilities which is happening in Africa for the first time are Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo and host nation Cote D’ Ivoire.