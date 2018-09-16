Ekundayo to Establish Boxing Academies in Nigeria

Olawale Ajimotokan

European International Boxing Federation champion, Larry Ekundayo has vowed to continue putting Nigeria in good light in the boxing world by winning more laurels.

The boxer, who defeating John Thain in London in a fight that lasted 12 rounds to win the European International Boxing Federation title on 13 July this year, is presently on a six-day tour of Nigeria.

“I don’t just believe; I know I will still go very far, if there is someone like Bernard Hopkins, who at almost 50 was beating young prospects, then I can do better,” he said while speaking in Lagos on arrival.

Ekundayo shot into the limelight when he won the African Boxing Union Welterweight, ABU title in 2015 but he recounted that it was a tough period in his life and needed to dig deep to become a Champion.

“I remember trying to go to the Olympics back then for Nigeria but it didn’t work out. As a pro, I am making up for all the disappointments as an amateur,” he said.

The 36-year-old boxer stressed that: “I think I was out of action for like two years but I came back strong to do what I have to do. That is my message for the youth that they should not be deterred by any situation they find themselves but make the champion in them come out.”

The Lagos-born boxer said he already has his plans at helping the glory days of boxing return to Nigeria. Ekundayo disclosed that he will set up boxing academies in Nigeria and London where he can groom fighters to fight across the world.