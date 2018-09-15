S’Africa Firm  Explores Nigerian  N420bn Wine Market

South Africa wines, spirits and liqueur manufacturer, KWA, has announced its business in Nigeria with the introduction of Wild Africa Cream Liqueur.

Launched in the business hub of the country, Lagos, the product manufacturer revealed that its investment in Nigeria was to satisfy the classy yearnings of consumers and to celebrate Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, Brand Manager, RTD’s Liqueurs, KWA SA, Barry Badenhorst, stated that the product, which has its presence in other countries is expanding its reach to more African states.

“Wild Africa has been around for few years and its available basically in every continent and because Africa is in our name, it’s time to move our African countries better so we decided to bring it to Nigeria and from here, we hope it becomes a household name that most people know because we believe as they taste the brand, there will be no going back,” he said.

He further added that the organisation had partnered Nigeria’s leading household products manufacturing and commodity distribution conglomerate, the Ekulo Group for fast and effective distribution network, which will enable the brand to have significant visibility around the country.

Also speaking, the Regional Manager, West Africa KWA, John Terfa Mka, stated that the unique proposition of the brand is to offer quality products even at affordable rate which gives it an edge over those in the same category.

According to him, “Unique selling is the quality thing we are bringing while also coming at price point to understand that great value can be purchased in very affordable prices. Some products in that category have priced themselves so high but we give quality even better than what is in the market.”

According to reports, the Nigeria Wine market is expected to witness a strong growth rate in the medium to long term future, driven by surge in market conditions and technological advancements.