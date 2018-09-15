Osinbajo Bemoans Demise as Senator Adeyemi Buries Wife

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja



Senator Smart Adeyemi yesterday finally laid to rest his late wife Yemisi at his country home, Iyara in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who graced the occasion described the death of the wife of Senator Smart Adeyemi as a personal loss to him, the church and the nation at large.

Professor Osinbajo who was at the funeral service with other eminent personalities at the Cathedral Church of Saint Paul, Iyara, said that he was consoled by the knowledge that late Mrs. Yemisi Adeyemi was already resting with her Creator.

The vice president urged the congregation to emulate the selfless service exhibited by late Mrs. Adeyemi whose service to humanity was unparalleled.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello solicited the support of the people of Kogi West Senatorial district in ensuring the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari for second term.

The governor said that President Buhari deserved a second term because he was not discriminative just as himself.

He said that he foresees good things coming to Okun people and called for cooperation on the part of every one in the state to avoid a situation where they would use their hands to block the good things.

“President Buhari is not discriminative, I am not discriminative, Senator Smart Adeyemi is not discriminative, our sister is not discriminative,” the governor said.

He described Late Mrs. Adeyemi as having fought a good fight and resting in the bosom of her Creator.

Earlier, the officiating pastor, Bishop Paul Ojo described late Mrs. Adeyemi. as precious soul whom life flows through.

“She was a precious soul whom life flowed through. To produce a senator, she must have been a prayer warrior, she was precious and not ordinary,”

Quoting from Revelation 14;13, Bishop Ojo said “Our sister was someone who denied herself, whose work is following her.

He called on all Yoruba people to emulate the selfless nature of Mrs. Adeyemi.